Hugh Jackman might be busy filming his next Deadpool 3 with his close pal Ryan Reynolds, but deep down, he is completely shattered after splitting with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years together. The actor is devastated and if the reports are to be believed, the Australian star is totally lost. The two will be heading for a divorce but it will be interesting to see how their wealth gets divided as the actor enjoys a massive fortune. Scroll down to read the details.

Jackman and his wife Furness had shared a joint statement at the time of their split saying their journey was now shifting and they have decided to separate to pursue their individual growth. They also added that the family will always be their highest priority.

Shedding light on Hugh Jackman’s current situation, according to Radar Online, it was the actor’s wife who decided to split after nearly three decades which left Hugh emotionally vulnerable. An insider spilled the beans on the same saying, “Hugh and Debs want everyone to believe it was a carefully thought-out, mutual decision to divorce, but the truth is this is the last thing he wanted and he’s totally heartsick.”

The source added, “The guy adored his wife. She was the center of his entire world and he’s totally lost without her.” For the unversed, Hugh and Deborra share two children together that are now adults- Oliver, 23, and Ava, 18.

Now, since the Logan star and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are heading for a divorce, it is assumed that the actor will lose a huge chunk of his fortune which he has accumulated over the years from movies, endorsements, theatre shows and lucrative business deals. Hugh Jackman currently stands at a massive $180 million net worth.

According to reports, the process of Hugh’s separation is going to be very tricky as the two are apparently planning to split the money equally. The two shelled out a whopping $5.925 million in 2015 to buy a North Bondi penthouse. The value of it has now seemed to be doubled.

Hugh, along with Deborra also dropped a cool $30 million on a New York penthouse. They had earlier listed their Manhattan’s West Village triplex for a massive $56 million.

Hugh Jackman also owns a holiday home in East Hamptons which they bought for close to $6 million in2015. A tipster on the actor’s wealth stated, “Hugh accepts, deep down, that Debs will want a huge chunk of his fortune and that’s her right as his spouse.”

The source further stated, “It’s one thing to promise to be friendly but once the lawyers get involved, it becomes a very cold-hearted situation that revolves around money.”

