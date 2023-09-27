Hailey Bieber is living proof of Rihanna’s song ‘You’re the Only Girl in the World,’ every time she steps out in public. It’s not just her husband Justin Bieber who drools over her, but we love her impeccable fashion sense and her day-to-day wardrobe. On to the series of new events, Hailey made a stunning appearance at the Saint Laurent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, donning a figure-hugging maxi dress flaunting her toned bareback. And we now know, where does Justin get the inspiration to write romantic songs? Hehe!

Hailey is one of the most successful models in the world, who launched her skincare line ‘Rhode’ last year, which is a hit among skincare junkies across the globe. Now, talking about her latest appearance, the model looked gorgeous as she appeared at YSL’s fashion show in Paris.

Hailey Bieber wore a s*xy figure-hugging maxi dress by Saint Laurent in black and looked breathtakingly perfect. The dress complimented her toned figure and was backless, where she proudly flashed her bareback to the world.

Hailey accessorised her look with chunky gold jewellery and opted for her signature glam look with bushy bold brows, soft smokey latte makeup trend, including glossy lips, subtle kohl and heavy mascara eyes.

Her preppy, contoured bob haircut added chicness to her all-black look, and she completed her attire with strappy matching heels.

Take a look at her photos below:

Looking at Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber must be crooning, “I’ll buy you anything, I’ll buy you any ring.”

