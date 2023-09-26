What do we love about The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi other than his 6.4-foot tall frame? His luxe bag collection! Jacob can set for a stroll sans slippers, but never without his shoulder bag. And when we say his luxury bag collection is to die for, we mean every word.

Jacob – who is one of Hollywood’s foremost fashion hunks – loves to go hands-free resisting the pressure of fitting everything in the pockets of his denims.

From teeny tiny bags to cross-body slings, the actor has an elaborate collection of handbags that every girl/guy would wanna rob.

Take a look:

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Bag

The 25-year-old Australian actor was out and about in Los Angeles in March 2023 carrying a black leather Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag, which, notably, is usually found on women’s shelves. But who cares when you are Jacob Elordi?

Burberry Olympia Bag

Jacob Elordi is known for challenging gender norms, establishing himself as a firm believer in neutral fashion. During a Fendi event, the actor looked dapper as he carried a Burberry Olympia Bag in the shade black, looking like a hot shot Hollywood dream.

Robin Mini Bag

The actor attended the Autumn/Winter 2020 Burberry show shouldering a Burberry Robin mini bag that could only fit his smartphone but helped him make a stylish statement.

Bottega Veneta Casette Bag

Jacob Elordi carrying a Bottega Veneta Cassette bag will be the peak definition of s*xy and we are also beginning to recognise his love for the brand by now.

Bottega Veneta Tote Bag

In a very modelesque move, the Priscilla star sported a tote from Bottega Veneta’s collaboration with New York bookstore The Strand. Do we need to highlight how much he loves Bottega Veneta again?

Celine Crossbody bag

Watch Jacob walk the talk in Celine Triomphe’s Medium Messenger Shoulder crossbody Bag, making the s*xy receptacle look like one fine diamond jewelry, and we would love to be Bejeweled.

Bags are to Jacob Elordi what shoes were to Carrie Bradshaw, he can never have too many. Which one from his esteemed collection is your favourite? Let us know.

