Fashion is universal and can be styled differently by artists across the globe. While many celebs repeat their looks, some are even snapped slaying in looks worn by others. Today, we are talking about Bollywood actress Disha Patani and one of the top models, Gigi Hadid, rocking the same look but styling it completely differently from each other.

While one opted for loud makeup, the other kept it simple – but both flaunted their assets for the world to see. Check out both looks in detail here and vote for the best at the end.

Disha Patani

During the 2017 Filmfare Awards, Disha Patani slayed and got the world ogling in a black figure-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit and a cleav*ge flaunting neckline. The long-sleeved, neck-high gown – which flaunted the actress’ b**bs for the world to see, not only gave the actress a snatched waist but made her look like a seductress ready to take on the world.

Disha styled the look with black strappy heels and a brilliant smile. She opted for her hair to be sprayed heavy with product, forming a wavy mane around her face. Going in favour of heavy makeup, the actress’ look had her rocking dark eye shadow, kohl, mascara and nude lipstick. Check out Disha Patani’s look in detail here:

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wore the same gown to the 2016 American Music Awards (AMAs) and looked a million bucks too. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the dramatic long black gown with a high neckline – with a keyhole detail and s*xy centre thigh-high split.

Gigi accessorised the look with a long gold necklace, tiny earrings and heels. Unfortunately, the mic hid her b**bs, and the podium kept her shoes hidden from public view. As for her hair and makeup, the top model pulled her hair back with a claw and let it flow down her back. She opted for t light makeup with minimum eye makeup and nude lipstick. Check out Gigi Hadid’s full look here:

Check a look at Gigi Hadid and Disha Patani’s face-off looks side-by-side here:

While you can vote for your favourite look below, netizens took to the comments section of the Reddit post to choose their fav. Commenting on it, one wrote, “I prefer Gigi here precisely because Disha’s hair is too messy for the outfit. I think a more coiffed/sleek hairdo would have let the dress really come alive.”

While another added, “I would go for Disha just for the Hair and Makeup. Not clearly visible here, but the make up on Gigi didn’t look flattering on TV.”

