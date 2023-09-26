Taylor Swift is a Queen who needs no introduction. The pop sensation – who recently won nine awards at the 2023 MTV AMAs, is making the news regularly for being spotted with rumoured love interest NFL star, Travis Kelce and dining with Sophie Turner – her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas’ soon-to-be-divorced wife.

The singer – who has been entertaining her fans with live performances during the Eras Tours and is awaiting the theatrical release of a movie with the same name, is a fashionista. Tay always manages to grab her fans’ notice with her style, and the same is true with this beach day image from years ago.

In March 2016, when Taylor Swift was dating Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris, the duo headed out for a tropical vacation, and the singer looked s*xy as hell. Both – in now deleted pictures, had shared stills of their PDA-filled moments. Given that nothing stays hidden on the internet, we found a couple of pictures from this outing on Reddit and Pinterest, and let us tell you: Swift looked s*xy AF in a tiny black lace bikini.

Taylor Swift made heads turn in a tiny bikini set while posing for Calvin Harris on the sand with the sun and sea, making a gorgeous backdrop. In the picture, Ms Swift looks stunning, striking a pose like a stunning Victoria’s Secret model with her hands in her blond locks and left leg bent at an angle. The pose helped the singer show off her curves and flaunt her a*s cheeks – casting a spell on the internet.

Talking about Swift’s s*xy black bikini and how much the ensemble cost, the below linked Pinterest post noted that the ‘Karma’ singer’s Valencia Bikini Top came with a $162 price tag while its matching Valencia Bikini Bottom cost her $136.00. Both pieces belonged to the For Love & Lemons collection.

Check out Taylor Swift slaying like a Victoria’s Secret model on the beach here:

Click here to check out a glimpse of Taylor Swift locking lips with then-boyfriend Calvin Harris and striking a pose while enjoying the sun, sand and sea.

What do you think of this s*xy beach picture of TS while she enjoyed a date with Calvin Harris? Let us know in the comments.

