Alexandra Daddario needs no introduction. With her sheer talent and timeless beauty, she has made her name among the most talented actresses in Hollywood. She has worked with several celebrated stars as well as directors throughout her career. Well, it is not just acting or the actress’ blue eyes that have won millions of hearts, she is also a fashionista and has the best taste in clothes. When it comes to swimsuits and bikinis, nobody can stop Alexandra from raising the temperature. She once slipped into a white monokini and left us all mesmerised with her s*xy curves.

The actress has impressed millions with her incredible fashion choices over the years. She does not shy away from showing off a lot of skin and often opts for bold outfits.

Whether it is a casual outing or a visit to the beach, Alexandra Daddario can make anything her ramp. Her red carpet outfits are always out of the world and usually are a blend of elegance and boldness. Well, we are a fan of the diva’s bachy outfits with which she can never bore us. From monokinis to skimpy bikinis, Alexandra knows how to make our jaws drop with her stunning figure.

In 2017, Alexandra Daddario posed for GQ Mexico and slipped into a white monokini. The sleeveless swimsuit featured a plunging neckline and a black zipper on the front. As the swimsuit perfectly hugged the Baywatch star’s body, she leaned on a platform to pose for the picture and put her b*sty cl*avage on display.

The Percy Jackson star also gave us a glimpse of her side a** as she flaunted her curvaceous figure. Her natural smokey eye makeup was on point, as it made her blue eyes pop. Check out her picture on Pinterest here:

What are your views on Alexandra Daddario’s look? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

