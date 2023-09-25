Just like our love stories, Bollywood actresses also set some serious goals for our happily ever after. And, Parineeti Chopra just proved it yet again. After tying the knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha in an intimate wedding in Udaipur, the ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ actress took to her social media handle to share her dream wedding pictures, leaving all of us asking for more.

The couple looked absolutely ethereal and fans couldn’t help but gush over their minimalistic and stunning looks. Parineeti wore a gorgeous beige-colored heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga and paired it with emerald jewelry. But what really attracted us was the beautiful customized veil that eventually ended up being the showstopper of the bridal attire.

However, this is not the first time when a Bollywood actress has customised her bridal veil. From Parineeti Chopra to Deepika Padukone, we have seen a number of actresses have gone a step ahead to get their wedding veils customised with little details inscribed on them that are extremely close to their hearts. Scroll ahead as we decode those customised veils of our favourite celebrity brides for you.

Parineeti Chopra

Let’s start with Pari as she is the new bride of the moment. Parineeti Chopra opted for a beautiful beige-coloured customized veil with her hubby Raghav’s name written over it in the Devanagari dialect. The veil was the one that undoubtedly stole the entire limelight of Pari’s wedding attire, which was made in 2500 hours.

Alia Bhatt

Last year in April, Alia Bhatt got married to her beau Ranbir Kapoor in a close family wedding in Mumbai. The Heart Of Stone also ditched the typical traditional red colour and wore an ivory lehenga with gold embroidery and zari work. Alia also customised her wedding veil and had a white-thread embroidery on it that showed their wedding date, Fourteenth of April 2022.

Deepika Padukone

The ‘Pathaan‘ actress followed the traditional path and wore a bright red and gold bridal lehenga, which was designed by Sabyasachi in a time frame of 16,000 man hours. Deepika Padukone carried an embroidered dupatta with it that had ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ embroidered over it with golden zari.

Patralekhaa

In 2021, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot and the bride donned a stunning red bridal saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi. The Bengali actress followed the traditional Bengali style saree drape and teamed it with a red customised veil. The veil had a message written in Bengali embroidered with gold on it that read ‘Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam’ (I am giving my heart full of love to you).

Katrina Kaif

The ‘Tiger 3‘ actress also opted for a heavily embroidered red and gold lehenga from designer Sabyasachi. Katrina Kaif also added a custom-made veil to complete her gorgeous bridal attire. Reportedly, the veil was linked to Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots.

Mouni Roy

Following the customised veil trend, actress Mouni Roy also wore an embroidered veil which read ‘Aayushmati Bhava’ as she tied the know with Suraj Nambiar in Bengali style. However, during her South Indian style wedding, the actress wore white silk saree which featured gold and red borders, following her husband’s Malayali rituals.

Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra also got a custom-made veil along with a a Ralph Lauren dress for her white wedding with Nick Jonas that had eight words engraved on it. The words read, ‘Nicholas Jerry Jonas’, ‘1st December 2018’, ‘Madhu and Ashok’, ‘Om Namah Shivay’, ‘Family’, ‘Hope’, ‘Compassion’ and ‘Love’. Later for her Hindu wedding, Priyanka wore a red lehenga.

So what are you thinking? If you love these concepts of customised veils then you can add it to your veils too.

