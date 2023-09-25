Dakota Johnson, who is famous for her role as Anastasia Steele in the erotic Fifty Shades film series, flaunted her s*xuality with ease on screen, not just for the films but for photo shoots as well. Her and Jamie Dornan’s steamy s*x scenes set the screens on fire, and she continued that in a shoot for a prestigious magazine back when her first film in that franchise came out.

Dakota is an American actress who made her acting debut at the young age of 10. She is one of the most popular actresses across the globe, and a major part of her fame and success goes to her racy film franchise, but she has outgrown that character a long time back. Her simple yet chic style quotient has always mesmerised her fans, wanting more, and she has never disappointed them.

Dakota Johnson’s fashion has always been very subtle and alluring. Even her photo shoots are plain captivating. While browsing through the social media platform X, we came across this picture from 2015 as per The Cinesthetic, where she posed for Another Magazine, looking uber cool and s*xy at the same time. Back then, she followed the ‘free the n*pple’ concept and went braless under her tank top that she paired with seemingly a pair of formal trousers.

Dakota Johnson wrapped a tie around her neck to amplify the s*xiness of the look as she posed sensuously with her hands above the head, looking a bit lost in her thoughts. The picture is in black and white, making it hard for us to decipher her colours.

Dakota Johnson had a perfectly nourished and moisturised look with her eyebrows well-groomed eyebrows. Her short hair was cut in a bob style with her signature bangs; it was messy and uncombed, giving her an edginess to the entire look. She kept it accessory-less, completely wearing just her confidence.

Check out the throwback picture here:

