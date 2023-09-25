Selena Gomez’s Instagram game is indeed on point, as the singer-actress is making her fans go into a frenzy with her chic outfits almost daily. The singer is leaving no stone unturned in making us go gaga over her fashion choices. From her corset closet to a partially unbuttoned shirt dress, Sel has made our jaws touch the ground. She recently raised the temperature in a stunning leopard print dress and gave us all inspiration for our next trendy but glamorous outing.

The Calm Down singer has been in the industry since she was just a kid. Throughout her time in the music and entertainment industry, Selena has made millions fall in love with her impeccable talent.

Earlier this year, she became the most followed woman on Instagram and currently enjoys a following of over 430 million. Since then, she has been treating her fans with many sultry pictures of her donning the most amazing outfits. After a series of corset tops and dresses, Selena Gomez is now seemingly moving on to prints as she recently looked no less than a leopardess.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Wizards Of Waverly Place star recently shared yet another mirror selfie in which she slipped into a gorgeous leopard print dress. The full-sleeved dress featured turtle neck details with its skirt part touching the floor. The top perfectly hugged Selena Gomez’s figure, while the A-line bottom had a more flowy finish.

The Single Soon star perfectly styled the dress with a pair of black pointed heels and a matching minimalist clutch. She went for her favourite gold hoops to accessorise the look and also added some blinky finger rings to it.

Coming to her makeup, Selena Gomez opted for a glammed-up one with a matte nude base. She tied her hair neatly in a ponytail with a middle partition and smiled at the camera while posing with one of her friends. Check out her look here:

Selena Gomez stuns in leopard print. pic.twitter.com/Zk6aZZJtZ3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 24, 2023

