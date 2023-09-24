They say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, but sometimes it lies in the person itself. One person who has been synonymous with beauty over the last two decades is Hollywood’s femme fatale Angelina Jolie. Her enigmatic charm has held many hostages and we, too, are captivated. To celebrate the ‘Maleficent’ star’s magnificence, we have brought you a throwback from 2007 that will leave you spellbound. Scroll through!

Jolie turned 34 in June 2007 and decided to pose for the Park Avenue cover photoshoot stripping down to nothing and wearing just a silk cloth that did not cover enough for our imaginations to not run wild.

For the highly-publicized photoshoot, Angelina draped herself in a silk cloth in one-shoulder style and she let it turn between her legs while giving a peek into her hip bones and hourglass figure. Her s*xy toned legs were put on display making it impossible to derivate our gaze from the hot mama’s envious frame but can you blame us?

The make-up for look was kept subtle as the outfit spoke for the actor in bold capital letters. The Lara Croft star kept her makeup n*de-toned with filled brows, and kohl-rimmed eyes, and we cannot emphasize how much we love her perfect nose and sharp jawline that could cut glass straight. Check out her look below:

Angelina Jolie has always been one of the most sought-after faces on magazine covers. The sheer elegance that she maintains while also stripping down to almost nothing is what makes her the foreman of the icons-only club. Besides, her impressive filmography has also been at par with any other actresses, establishing her as the reigning queen of Hollywood.

What are your thoughts on this throwback look of Angeline Jolie? Let us know in the comment section below.

