Angelina Jolie has turned out to be not only an exceptional actress but also an inspirational philanthropist. From getting involved in many charity works to making handsome donations in almost every part of the globe, the star has done it all. But, it happened gradually. The diva was impacted by misery and poverty around the world while filming for Lara Croft: Tom Raider, released in 2001, and it changed it for good. Scroll on to learn more.

The Lara Croft franchise is one of the most successful movies of Jolie’s career. It helped her establish her foot in the industry, especially as one of the few action heroines. Interestingly, she had almost turned down the offer but later changed her mind as the film allowed her to travel the world. But the tour changed her drastically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to Parade once, the actress revealed that she was devastated when she visited Cambodia while shooting for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. While sharing her experience, Angelina Jolie said, “One of the first camps I went to had 400,000 people. It was a sea of human misery. In Sierra Leone, I saw tens of thousands with their arms and legs cut off [by rebels], orphaned children. I felt completely overwhelmed.”

She further added that she was deeply disturbed by the sight and said, “I cried constantly. I felt guilty for everything that I had. Then I realized I wasn’t doing these people any favours by crying. I kept getting angry at the injustices until I couldn’t think straight. I took a deep breath and focused on how I could help.”

The Maleficent actress soon realised that crying would get her nowhere, so she decided to use her influence to change the world. “I discovered that I was useful as a person. When I met suffering people, it put my life into perspective. It slammed me into a bigger picture of the world.”

It was the beginning of her journey as a dedicated philanthropist. The movie was released in 2001, and in the same year, Angelina became a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR. Next year, she adopted Maddox from Cambodia. She adopted two more kids, Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax, a Vietnamese boy, later.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Become The Longest Animated Movie Ever Made At A Hollywood Studio With An Humungous Runtime Over 2 Hours – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News