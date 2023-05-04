Friendships are very common in Hollywood, but so are animosity and insecurity. Ben Affleck has a good rapport with a lot of actors in the industry, but he is a tad bit insecure about one. It’s none other than Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth, and it’s because of his looks! He has talked about his envy on multiple occasions but in a fun and lighthearted way. The actor jokingly trolled his latest co-star, Matt Damon, for being too comfortable around Hemsworth. Scroll on to learn more.

Affleck and Damon worked together in the movie Air, released in April, and have a great camaraderie together. They made some fun revelations about each other during interviews, and in one such instance, the former actor shared Damon’s obsession with Australia and Hemsworth.

While talking to Insider recently, Ben Affleck revealed that Matt Damon loved Australia, and he met the Thor actor every time he visited the place. “Matt’s basically, as far as I can tell, an honorary citizen. He is there so much – he’s friends with Chris Hemsworth, and I think that shows the enormous character of Matt to be friends with a guy that much younger and better looking than him,” the Batman vs Superman actor said.

When asked if Ben Affleck would be interested in visiting Australia, the actor had a funny reply. He said that while he would love to explore the place and hang out with Chris Hemsworth, he had an interesting condition. He added, “Good in practice – but I don’t want to sit next to Chris Hemsworth in photographs, so I applaud Matt. But I’d love to come. I’m hoping one day Chris will invite me to come down and stay at his place, as long as I don’t have to take any shirtless pictures next to him.”

In case anyone missed it, Matt Damon had a cameo in Thor: Love And Thunder. He played the small role of the actor Loki, who impersonated the real Loki in plays. While filming for the movie, the actor spent a lot of time in Australia and created a good rapport with Chris.

Well, given Chris Hemsworth’s godly looks, we totally understand if Ben Affleck wants to avoid shirtless pictures with him.

