Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have had a long history of friendship in Hollywood and have given some of the biggest blockbuster hits. They have been together through thick and thin, even sharing about personal life matters. Matt and Ben also worked in their first big movie roles together in 1992 with the film School Ties and Good Will Hunting, which also got an Oscar nomination.

Damon knew about the career shift that Affleck had when he was earlier in love with his current wife, Jennifer Lopez. Not to forget, the Bennifer couple has had their history of its own, but now they are well settled together. The couple has been setting major relationship goals for the world of the internet with their PDA-filled photos on social media. However, The Martian actor once shared how the Batman actor’s relationship was killed after dating JLo.

During a conversation with GQ, Bourne Identity star Matt Damon shared about Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. As their relationship was all over the tabloids, Damon explained how it had negative consequences for the actor’s work. “If you end up in their crosshairs, you’re really f*****. Because there is an absolute relationship between how f***** you are, if you’re on the cover of their magazines, and what happens to you as an actor. I mean, nobody knows that more than Ben,” said Matt Damon.

Later in the conversation, the Bourne Identity actor also shared how he was against the notion of the Bennifer couple encouraging attention on them. He believed that The Batman actor remaining with Lopez was “proof that he stayed in that relationship for the right reasons. Because he knew it was killing his career. He knew it. And people would say, ‘Oh, you’re courting the press!’ Why the f*** would he want to court that kind of press?”

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were supposed to get married in 2003 but they parted ways, and almost after two decades, they rekindled their romance and got hitched, proving that you always end up getting things you are destined for.

