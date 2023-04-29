Robert Pattinson is no doubt a handsome man and he made women weak in their knees from the time he led the Twilight series. But there were reports that the actor’s personal hygiene was not as gorgeous as the actor himself, and it irked the people around him on sets. One of the crewmembers once complained about Pattinson stinking like a dead skunk. To solidify the claims, the Twilight star once admitted to his lousy hygiene. Scroll below to get all the dirty scoop.

Pattinson shot to fame after his appearance in the role of a blood-sucking vampire. He was paired with Kristen Stewart and the duo were even in a relationship in real life as well. Stewart, like a good girlfriend at that time, defended the actor.

A crew member working with Robert Pattinson for the Twilight instalment, New Moon, told E! News that the actor smells awful. The crewmember requested to stay unnamed. They revealed, “He stinks. I mean, it’s awful. He never showers, and it drives people on the set crazy.” The annoyed crewmember further added, “He completely reeks.”

The rumours about him not washing his hair or not showering at all were there for a long time. In 2012 in an interview with Extra, Robert Pattinson spoke about it and said, “Probably. I don’t know. I don’t really see the point in washing your hair. If you don’t care if your hair’s clean or not, then why would you wash it? It’s like, I don’t clean my apartment ’cause I don’t care. I have my apartment for sleeping in and I have my hair for just, you know, hanging out on my head. I don’t care if it’s clean or not.”

While Robert Pattinson‘s stinky hygiene bothered some but his then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart seemed unfazed by it; instead, she appreciated it by saying, “He smells great. It’s kind of an animalist thing that goes on. It went along with the movie, so it was perfect.”

