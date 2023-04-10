Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were once madly in love with each other. The duo, who starred in the blockbuster Twilight, dated each other for four years before parting ways. Notably, their love grew while filming the first instalment of Twilight and ended with the last film of the franchise. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when there were only speculations about Stewart and Pattinson’s romance and the former had told a reporter that she was sick of being asked whether she was dating the actor or not. Scroll below to read the details.

Stewart has been a part of many blockbuster films, however, Twilight brought her the maximum fame and success, and her romance with Pattinson skyrocketed her fame. After much speculation and several denials from the actors, they were once photographed together holding hands. However, before that, the actress had once given a cold reply to a reporter when she asked about her relationship.

As per a report, Nzherald. co.nz, Kristen Stewart, who was once developing a reputation of being cold and unapproachable had given a harsh reply to a reporter on being asked about Robert Pattinson. The actress said, “There’s no answer that’s not going to tip you one way or the other. Think about every hypothetical situation. OK, we are. We aren’t. I’m a lesbian. I probably would’ve answered if people hadn’t made such a big deal about it. But I’m not going to give the fiending an answer.”

For the unversed, Kristen Stewart parted ways with Robert Pattinson after being together for four years when Stewart was accused of cheating with director Rupert Sanders. Notably, it was one of the raunchy affairs in Hollywood as the duo had an age difference of 19 years, and both had received a lot of backlash as well.

