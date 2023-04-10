Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood and is widely known for her statements. Along with her acting capabilities, her comments have made her image as one of the most outspoken celebrities in the world. As she never hesitated to describe her personal life, the Oscar-winning actress once talked about her relationship with Nicholas Hoult.

While it is common for co-stars to hit it off on set so well that they end up in an off-camera relationship, JLaw and Nicholas fell for the same. Both of them met during the screen test for X Men: First Class in 2010 and dated on and off for five years. In the X-Men movie, Lawrence donned blue body paint as a young Mystique, and Hoult played the role of Beast. However, while describing her relationship with her co-star, JLaw gave an uncanny statement about themselves.

During a conversation in a 2012 Elle interview, Jennifer Lawrence said her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult was her “favourite person to be around and makes me laugh harder than anybody.” While discussing their hobbies, JLaw added, “We can eat Cheetos and watch beach volleyball, and we turn into two perverted Homer Simpsons, like, ‘Oh, she’s got a nice a*s,'” She later joked and quipped, “I never thought we’d have such different opinions on a*ses.”

As later went by, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult’s amicable breakup proved that the couple’s friendship outshines their past romance. They parted ways around 2015 as JLaw finished the shooting of Hunger Games. The young actress was forced to look at herself and the next steps she wanted to take with her acting career.

On the other hand, Nicholas Hoult also showed her support. He said he was “very proud” of her and was rooting for her to win the Oscar when Jennifer Lawrence received the nomination for Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

