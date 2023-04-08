Jennifer Lawrence is known for her wild behaviour and bizarre, embarrassing incidents more than her acting spree. She is one of the most versatile actresses in the Hollywood industry, but she never misses a chance to lead the headlines with her drunk stories or something or the other. This one time, the actress had admitted that she met the Godfather director at a restaurant in Paris and well, made quite an impression of herself. Read on to know further.

For a few months, JLaw has been hitting the headlines as many Miley Cyrus fans believe that Jennifer was the reason behind her and Liam’s divorce. However, there’s no confirmation on it, but Miley’s song Flowers gave enough hints about that!

Once, Jennifer Lawrence had appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and had opened up about a bizarre incident that happened to her when she was in Paris for the first time. Talking about it, she shared, “I met a friend. I am in Paris for the first time for the movies and for the food. And so I was in like one of those cool Tom Ford dresses with zips and everything. And I saw Francis Ford Coppola, but it actually was Francis Ford Coppola.” To this, Jimmy responded, “It was Francis Ford Coppola, Godfather me”.

Going further in the conversation, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she debated the whole time whether she would go up to him or not, and then finally, she was like, “I have to hear it all. So we were at a restaurant in Paris, and he was with a giant group of people. And I started walking, and I noticed I was barefoot, but I was like, um they probably won’t notice. I introduced myself and said I am such a huge fan of Godfather and then went on and introduced myself as ‘Hi, I am Jennifer Lawrence’ and they had no idea who I was. I went back to my table, and my entire dress was unzipped, and my thong was out. So I was barefoot, and my a*s was out.”

Well, this can only be done by Jennifer Lawrence. As soon as the video went viral on Instagram, one of the netizens wrote, “I’m sure she left quite an impression! I know I wouldn’t forget it!”

Another one commented, “She likes to make an impression 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

One of her fans called her “incredible”, while another one wrote, “Probably the most likable actress ever. 👏👏😍😂”

What do you think of Jennifer Lawrence’s incident with Francis Ford Coppola?

