Bella Thorne is one of the most prominent names in the West. She’s massively popular among her fans and especially on social media. Back in 2019, a hacker threatened Bella to leak her n*de pictures and videos online, and the actress shared it on her own on Twitter while giving a savage response to it. Thorne never misses an opportunity to dominate headlines, with her personal life being a topic among her fans on the internet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bella enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 25 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing platform and we admire her fashion sense.

Now talking about the 2019 n*de photo incident, Bella Thorne shared a note on her Twitter account that read, “For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own n*des,” as she shared the screenshot of the text messages that she exchanged with the hacker, as reported by CNN.

Bella Thorne added, “I feel gross. I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.”

The actress continued and released her own n*de pictures and a note that read, “it’s MY DECISION. NOW U DON’T GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”

“I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back,” Thorne concluded. “U can’t control my life u never will.”

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity was blackmailed by a hacker online. Hollywood celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Aubrey Plaza, have been the victim of n*de photo leaks online in the past.

