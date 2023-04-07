Emily Ratajkowski has been on the news ever since she got divorced from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. She was quite under the limelight for her dating spree. One month she is with Pete Davidson, the next, she is seen with another Hollywood artist. Once, she was spotted with Brad Pitt, and now she is all over the news because of a steamy kissing session with Harry Styles.

However, it’s pretty clear that Emily wants to live her single life the best. But did she hint at dating the former One Direction in her recent interview? Keep scrolling to read further.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Emily Ratajkowski shared, “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]. I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.” Did she just hint at dating Harry Styles? Well, we think so!

Earlier on the March 9 episode of ‘Going Mental With Eileen Kelly’, Emily Ratajkowski had shared, “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.” And the episode was released just two weeks before their kissing moment went viral.

Emily had further added in the same conversation, “I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.”

Well, in the video that went crazy viral on social media, we could see Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were totally into one another, kissing passionately and caressing each other’s faces. Even though Harry didn’t comment on this incident, a source told US Weekly that he “has always been very attracted to Emily.”

Even though Harry was “thrilled” to hook up with Emily Ratajkowski, the model is not feeling the same. An insider revealed, “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious. She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

Well, what do you think? Let us know!

