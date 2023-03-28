Selena Gomez seems to have finally found love and it already has the approval of rumoured boyfriend Zayn Malik’s family. Just yesterday, his sister rooted for the actress as she shared her bikini picture on her Instagram stories. Now, insiders suggest that the lovebirds had hooked up in the past while supporting the pairing for their best friends Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

It is very well known that Sel was always fond of Zayn. They shared a beautiful bond ever since One Direction members first met the diva around 2015. She has even previously called him her favourite and said she’d always be there for him if he ever wants to reach out. As most know, Gomez had been in an on and off relationship with Justin Bieber while Malik was with Gigi Hadid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Page Six, rumoured lovebirds Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik “had a thing years ago.” The news of their brewing romance is not a shocker to insiders who know that they have previously hooked up. All thanks to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles!

The report states that Zayn Malik grew closer to Selena Gomez in 2012 when their BFFs Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, were into each other. Although their romance was a short stint and ended within a span of a month, it was enough time for the former One Direction member and the pop star to know each other closely.

“They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating. It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’re potentially together [today],” claims an insider close to the development.

Well, we didn’t see this coming, but we’re the happiest for Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik.

And so reportedly is Gigi Hadid, who is also enjoying her time in the dating game. She was last linked with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: BTS’ Jimin Creates History Beating Miley Cyrus, Becomes First Korean Soloist To Acquire #1 Place On Global Spotify By Surpassing ‘Flowers’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News