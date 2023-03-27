One of the popular supermodels and sister of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid needs no separate introduction. She is already quite known in the fashion industry, and so it’s undoubted that she has a sartorial choice when it comes to styling and fashion. Bella has never thought twice before putting her busty assets or a** on display, she knows how to own her outfits, and that confidence is quite enough, to be honest!

Today, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Bella when the supermodel chose to ditch her bra and went OTT with her street style. And we are not lying when we say that she literally owned the street like it’s her own ramp stage. Keep scrolling to check out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This one time, Bella Hadid had stepped out with Kendall Jenner for a quick meet-up looking all BOMB! The picture was shared by Daily Mail as found on Pinterest, where Bella can be seen wearing a white transparent tank top, and as she had ditched her bra, her b**bs and n*pples were very prominently visible through it. Bella had accentuated the look with a white corset, striped trousers with a matching belt and a white puffer jacket to complete it.

Check out the picture here:

For makeup, Bella Hadid opted for the snatched look. With a dewy finish foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, brown eyeshadow, lots of mascara and a smokey wing to add to the snatched look, she finished it off with maroon glossy lip shade. For accessories, Bella wore simple big silver hoops, layered chains and lots of rings on her fingers. She added red pointy pump heels to add a colour to the whole grey-white monochrome look.

Well, Bella Hadid’s look has surely won our hearts. What about you? Didn’t the supermodel walk down the streets, owning it as if it was her ramp stage? Let us know your thoughts about the same.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Paparazzi Mistakes Hailey Bieber For Her Bff Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid On The Same Night; Netizens Are Having A Tough Time Processing This- Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News