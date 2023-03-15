Actress Jenna Ortega, who recently gave us all chills with her fantastic acting in the Netflix show Wednesday, has been making headlines for a while now. Apart from her show, the actress recently appeared in the horror film Scream IV and made a stunning red carpet appearance in a black and white tuxedo outfit at the movie’s premiere. While she became the talk of the town for an alleged wardrobe malfunction, a picture of the actress in the outfit has now appeared in which she could be seen going out with Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and NBA player, Devin Booker. Read further to know what’s cooking/

It has been very few times when the young actress was romantically linked with someone. On the other hand, Booker had a highly publicised relationship with super model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner. After a whirlwind romance of less than two years, the couple reportedly called it quits last year. Since then, Jenner has often been spotted getting mushy with rapper Bad Bunny.

Earlier this month, Jenna Ortega arrived in a black and white Jean Paul Gaultier Couture tuxedo mini dress. A picture from the night is now going viral in which she could be seen sharing a frame with Devin Booker and trying to avoid the paparazzi.

A Twitter handle named B*ttcrack Sports recently dropped a picture of the two celebs in which they were walking close to each other. The picture had TMZ watermarks all over it, while the caption read, “Devin Booker and Jenna Ortega were seen having dinner together last night.”

Devin Booker and Jenna Ortega were seen having dinner together last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/kz6Qc8yTpk — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 14, 2023

As the photo received over a million views, its authenticity has left netizens divided. While many mentioned they were heartbroken seeing Jenna with Booker, others claimed the image was photoshopped. Many also pointed out that Jenna was wearing the dress that she wore at her film’s premiere while the post claimed the snap was taken on March 13.

Both Jenna Ortega and Devin Booker have not reacted to the claims.

