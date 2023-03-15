Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the biggest franchises that has given cult classic screenplays and performances. Johnny Depp, the lead of the franchise, gave birth to the iconic character Jack Sparrow. However, after he got entangled in the court trial fiasco, his future with Pirates is a little uncertain. Now, the female lead of the movie, Keira Knightley, also shared whether she will be returning for the next instalment or not. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Keira played Elizabeth Swann’s character in 2003’s The Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Followed by the next two subsequent sequels, where she starred opposite Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom. However, in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, she had made a brief appearance.

Now, in a recent interview with ETonline during the premiere of her Hulu original movie, Boston Stranger, Keira Knightley talked about whether she will make an appearance in the next instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean. After Johnny Depp’s exit, she might not return as well. Keira said, “What about Elizabeth Swan? I mean, she sailed away so nicely. She sailed away in brilliant style.”

Further talking about how big it was for her to be a part of a franchise like Pirates, Keira Knightley said, “It sort of launched me out of a rocket, really, as far as my career went. That year was Bend It Like Beckham, Love Actually and Pirates of the Caribbean. So, I’m being asked about all three. Unfortunately, I was 16 and 17. so I don’t really remember very much of it, but yes, it certainly was a very big year for me.”

A few days back, Bruckheimer shared an update on the next instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean to ET and even revealed whether or not there will be Johnny Depp’s presence. Talking about it, he said, “We’ll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie. That’s all I can tell you.” Sharing the next film’s update, “We’re all working on it. We’ll see how it comes out. But we’re all very excited. I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay, and we’re getting close.”

Well, there were also some speculations after Johnny Depp had to take an exit for his trials that Pirates of the Caribbean might see a female lead starring Margot Robbie. Nothing has been confirmed yet, and we are yet to know who will actually take the baton of Pirates. Now, all we can do is wait!

