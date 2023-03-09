Hollywood actress Keira Knightley is known for her outstanding performances in period films. She skyrocketed to fame after appearing in the role of Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The film starring Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom, alongside Keira, is a very popular film series which has been successful commercially. The actress spoke about how the massive success of the film concerned her. Read below to know why she said that.

The Atonement actress was only 17-18 years old when she was cast in the role of Swann in the first film. Her onscreen chemistry with both of her co-stars is really amazing. However, even at such a young age, she was concerned about typecasting.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Keira Knightley shared why starring in Pirates of the Caribbean worried her. She said, “I had quite an entrance into adult life, an extreme landing because of the experience of fame at a very early age. There’s a funny place where women are meant to sit publicly, and I never felt comfortable with that. It was a big jolt. I was being judged on what I was projecting. “

Keira Knightley further added, “[Elizabeth] was the object of everybody’s lust. Not that she doesn’t have a lot of fight in her. But it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite. I felt very constrained. I felt very stuck. So the roles afterwards were about trying to break out of that.”

Keira Knightley appeared in a vital role in three of the films of the Pirates of the Caribbean series and even became a Pirate King in the third film. She and Orlando Bloom appeared in the fifth instalment of the movie for a brief cameo.

