From the fabled world of the Faefolk and other mythical creatures, Prime Video brings to you season 2 of the fantasy drama series Carnival Row. In an eternal war against their oppressors, the humans, former inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), a hybrid of human and fae, investigates a series of gruesome murders at the heart of the rising conflict. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

Revealing his experience of working on the elaborate and beautifully crafted fantasy sets for Carnival Row, he said, “It was like being on a huge movie set, in terms of the sets, the stage, and the environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Orlando Bloom further said, ” As an actor, you just want somewhere to perform. You want a great stage to work on. And the Row was just beautiful and epic and mercurial, and ever-evolving and changing. And then, being able to go to locations in Prague was really wonderful. It’s a wonderful city to work in, and it was really very special.” The actor also shared what he felt was the most challenging sequence for him to film in this epic fantasy, “I had so much fun in that prison cell, once I decided what the characterization of his shadow self would be. It was challenging to land both of those characters on screen, at the same time, because they’re different versions of the same person.”

Adding further Orlando Bloom said, “But once I decided, it was so much fun and I loved it. But he does take a beating, through this whole season. He physically gets into it. When you have such self-loathing, at one point, he just goes out and looks for a fight. He literally picks a fight. He goes into the pub and just wants to let all of that self-loathing out. When you see that, it’s so tragic and beautiful and honest and true, all at the same time.”

Starring names like Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne and Tamzin Merchant, Carnival Row’s second and last season premiered on 17th February exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Megan Fox Catches Machine Gun Kelly Red-Handed As She Discovers Texts & DMs That Clearly Prove He’s Cheating?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News