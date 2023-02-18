American filmmaker James Cameron is basking in the glory of his recent success over Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released in December last year. Now the Hollywood filmmaker has compared himself to The Lord of the Rings creators. Scroll down to know more.

Cameron is considered to be one of the industry’s most innovative filmmakers, regularly pushing the boundaries of cinematic capability with his use of novel technologies. He has helmed films like Titanic, The Terminator series, and the action comedy True Lies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As both Avatar films have been massive successes at the box office worldwide, James Cameron is proud of his world and isn’t afraid to show it. The filmmaker admits that he started to compare himself with J. R. R. Tolkien and Peter Jackson of The Lord of the Rings.

During a conversation with Time Magazine, the Hollywood filmmaker said, “I was trying to do a simulation of, OK, I’m Peter Jackson making Lord of the Rings except for Lord of the Rings doesn’t exist yet, so I need to go be Tolkien and create Lord of the Rings, and then I can go be Peter Jackson. A little bit cheeky and ambitious, but I wasn’t adapting some big pantheon of books that existed. I had to go do that.”

The development of Avatar: The Way of Water alone took 13 years, so creating the Avatar world has not been simple for Cameron or any of the cast and crew. The following movie will be released at a much more reasonable pace because Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 were shot simultaneously.

It is also worth pointing out that so much of the Pandora planet is entirely outside, CGI is needed to reproduce many of the plants and animals there. While the Lord of the Rings trilogy benefited from using the New Zealand environment and rarely required more than physical effects, Avatar gives Cameron the added challenge of resolving an unseen world. This is not to argue that James Cameron didn’t confront challenges similar to those faced in The Lord of the Rings, but he did.

For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Vikas Khanna Suggests Ant-Man 3’s Paul Rudd To Cast Shah Rukh Khan In A Marvel Movie, Here’s How He Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News