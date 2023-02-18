Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the much-awaited Marvel films this year and Paul Rudd is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Recently, he got into a conversation with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Indian films. Scroll down to know more!

The chef-turned-filmmaker and American actor had a special chat about food and films on the chef’s Instagram handle. Khanna asked the actor about his diet plan for his part, whether he had seen any Indian films, and spoke about the superstar.

During the conversation, Vikas Khanna began discussing Paul Rudd’s diet plan for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania aka Ant-Man 3. The actor admitted that he avoided processed foods and added sugar and made an effort to eat the same items each day. When asked about what Indian films he watches, Paul shared, “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR.”

The famous chef also mentioned the documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers, both of which were nominated for Oscars this year. He added, “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such a difference.”

Vikas Khanna then went on to say, “And if I have to recommend one Indian actor because you have a massive fan base in India, I would recommend Shah Rukh Khan to be in the next Marvel movie and this is my little humble request.” Responding to his suggestion, Paul said, “Beautiful.” The chef also recommended the dish vada pao for the actor to have next time.

The celebrity chef shared a sneak peek at their conversation on Instagram with a caption that reads, “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the World. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao. #NattuNattu #TheElephantWhisperers #AllThatBreathes.”

