Veteran actor Prakash Raj, who is well known for playing negative roles in Bollywood films, recently appeared at a public event and criticized Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, calling it a nonsense film. Days later, Anupam Kher has reacted to his comments. Scroll down to know more.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Anupam in the lead role alongside Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar among others. The film released last year and remained in controversies for its plot and has been a part of several debates, which still continues.

During a recent interaction with Navbharat Times, Anupam Kher took an indirect dig at Prakash Raj for his comments on The Kashmir Files. He said, “Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log. Kuch logon ko zindagi bhar jhooth bolna padta hai, kuch log zindagi bhar sach bolte hain. Main un logon mein se hoon jo zindagi bhar sach bol ke zindagi jiyein hain. Jisko jhooth bol ke jeena hai vo uski marzi hai. (People talk according to their status. Some people have to lie all their lives, while others speak the truth. I am one of those who have spoken the truth, throughout my life. Those who want to live by lying, it’s their wish).”

Previously, Prakash Raj claimed that The Kashmir Files is a ‘propaganda film’. During an event in Kerala, he said, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar.”

“I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around ₹2000 crore only to make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time,” he had added.

