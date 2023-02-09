From the past some time, Bollywood and South actor Prakash Raj has been making headlines for his unfiltered opinion on ‘Boycott Pathaan’ and the controversial film The Kashmir Files. Recently, a clip from the same even surfaced on the web where he first bashed the boycott gang and compared them it the dogs who only bark and don’t bite. He had further gone on to call The Kashmir Files a ‘nonsense’ film while taking a dig at its director Vivek Agnihotri.

The Kashmir Files has been in the news ever since it hit the screens in March last year. Later it grabbed headlines when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lipid called it vulgar propaganda at a film festival in Goa. The film is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that happened in the 90s.

Now The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to react to the same and bashed Prakash Raj for his comment. He further said that the film has been giving him sleepless nights while calling him an Urban Naxal. Taking to Twitter Vivek Agnihotri shared Prakash Raj’s video from the event and wrote alongside, “A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever.”

A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever. pic.twitter.com/BbUMadCN8F — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 9, 2023

During his appearance at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, Prakash Raj had said, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking why I am not getting Oscar. He will not even get a Bhaskar. I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

