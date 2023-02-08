Vivek Agnihotri is one man from the film industry who never minces his words and isn’t afraid to share his straightforward views on social media. Ever since his The Kashmir Files became a blockbuster, the director continues to be in the limelight. Now, a few hours back, he made a tweet questioning the obsession of stars with botox, fillers and other artificial means to enhance their beauty and even shared his views on it. In return, he suffered some brutal trolls!

Vivek’s inclination towards the right-wing ideology isn’t hidden from anyone. The director even openly supports the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his political party, BJP. He often lands in trouble on social media due to the same and it could be clearly seen that he has a group of loyal supporters and also has loyal critics.

In his latest tweet, Vivek Agnihotri questioned the use of botox and other artificial means and explained the definition of real beauty. In return, he faced trolls for giving unnecessary ‘gyaan’. He wrote, “Why are stars/celebs are obsessed with Steroids, Fillers, Botox, Transplants? Who has defined beauty? Beauty is nothing but your SELF-BELIEF & CONFIDENCE. You are born beautiful. You don’t need any correction. Don’t fall prey to the market forces. #CreativeConsciousness.”

Reacting to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet, one Twitter user wrote, “Phir Kyun dikhaaya aapki filmon mein kapde Utarna, P*rn movies, Gyaan dena aur Follow karne mein, Farak hain.. Aap Sirf Gyaan dena, Karna toh kuch hain nahi.” Another user wrote, “Philosophy is good🙏 But the producers and directors will not accept it.😜😜😜😜They are the market forces at present.”

One user wrote, “Ask yourself first when u made the girl to remove her dress ..” while taking a dig at his Hate Story.

