Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the death of veteran Telugu filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K Viswanath, who passed away this morning.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri K Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

With Aatma Gowravam (1965), he made his his directorial debut and went on to bag the state Nandi award for the best feature film. Viswanath latest movies include Kandha and his passing away at the age of 92 is being mourned by the world.

A prolific filmmaker, K Viswanath is credited with helming memorable films like Sankarabharanam, Sagar Sangamam and Siri Siri Muvva (which he remade in Hindi as Sargam, introducing Jaya Prada) as well as many Hindi films like Eeshwar, Kaamchor, Sanjog and many others.

Viswanath subsequently made many films that had art, especially music, as their backdrop. Some of his works include Sagara Sangamam, Swati Kiranam, Swarna Kamalam, Sruthilayalu and Swarabhishekam. He also made films in Tamil.

K Viswanath was bestowed with the highest cinematic honour of the country, Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2016.

