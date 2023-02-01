Popular American songwriter and rapper Cardi B is not only known for her profession but also for her sartorial and bold choices when it comes to fashion. She is one of the most s*xy rappers who gets followed and admired by millions and millions of fans. However, today we won’t be talking about her musical journey or fashion looks. Today, we bring you an edited video where the American rapper would be seen grooving on a South Indian track, and well, we can promise you after you watch it, you won’t be able to unsee it any further! Scroll below to find it.

Cardi is quite popular on social media platforms like Instagram and Vine. She is very active and keeps posting her pictures on her social media to keep her massive fanbase updated about her life.

Well, nowadays if you open your Instagram handle, you will find people making Reels on the Tamil song Tum Tum from the movie Enemy. Some can be seen dancing, some making fashion content and some are sharing travel content on this track. However, Hollywood rapper Cardi B has now joined the bandwagon (not in reality, though).

A video editor named Dipraj Jadhav shared this edited version as a Reel on his Instagram handle, ‘dipraj_jadhav_edits’, where he made a crossover of two worlds – Hollywood and South Industry. In the clip, we can see Cardi B grooving with a bunch of girls along with Bruno Mars from the song Please Me but he merged it with the song Tum Tum and synced so smoothly that no one can unsee it now. Well, as soon as the video went viral, netizens started to pour their opinions in the comment section.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipraj Jadhav (@dipraj_jadhav_edits)

The caption of the video said, “CardiB After Eating Idli”, and it seemed quite relatable. One of the users said, “Cardi after two shots of sambhar”.

“Bruno Anna!”, said another user.

“CurryB and Bonda Mars from namma Bangaluru”, said another netizen.

Another user noticed that Bruno Mars looked like Vijay Verma and says, “Didn’t know Vijay Verma has performed with her.”

A few even lauded the editor of the video and commented, “Now this is some banger edits 😩 ngl …that sync.”

After watching the comments by the netizens, we can not unsee the video in the usual way. The hilarious video has so far crossed 154k* likes and more than 1.5 Million views. However, let us know what you have to say about this amazing crossover!

