Ashton Kutcher is one of the most brutally honest stars out there. The actor comes with absolutely no tantrums and is so ground to earth and hence why his fans adore him so much globally. In a recent interview, Ashton revealed about walking up to Harry Styles along with wife Mila Kunis and complimenting him thinking he’s some karaoke star but felt like a ‘j*rk’ when he got to know that it’s ‘The Harry’ and a professional singer. Netizens are now reacting to Kutcher’s video and having a fun time on social media trolling him in a hilarious way. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ashton has appeared on the digital cover page of Esquire magazine and in a viral video he shared that he was at his neighbour’s party along with wife when Harry picked up the mic and started singing.

Ashton Kutcher said, “And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song… I’m like, ‘Oh my god. It’s bananas.’ So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him and we’re like, ‘Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good.'”

Replying to his compliment, Harry Styles said, “Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that,” as revealed by the actor.

Kutcher then said, “So we go to our friend and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’ And they’re like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ and Mila’s like, ‘It’s the guy from the boy band. He’s a professional singer.'”

Concluding the conversation, the Just Married actor said, “I was like, ‘Oh my god, now I feel like a j*rk. He’s a professional singer and we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good.”

Entertainment Tonight shared the video on their Instagram handle, take a look at it below:

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “Ashton Kutcher is slowly turning into Pedro Pascal.”

Another user commented, “Ok, Ashton calling Harry “a kid” makes me feel old.”

A third user commented, “Ashton, tuck your age in, it’s showing.”

What are your thoughts on Ashton’s reaction to Harry Styles singing at their neighbour’s house party? Tell us in the space below.

