Scarlett Johansson is one of the rawest and unfiltered actresses that Hollywood has been blessed with. She’s been considered s*x symbol for years but also tops the Highest-Grossing Actors Of All Time at the box office. Which is huge, right? Our Black Widow star once exposed the dark side of Hollywood when she spoke about being sl*t-shamed if a woman talks about enjoying s*x. Scroll below for details!

It is safe to say that Scarlett does not shy away from speaking out her truth. The biggest proof of it remains the Black Widow’s lawsuit against Disney over releasing her solo movie on Disney+ and breaching her contract. As most know, the actress has bid goodbye to MCU in Avengers: Endgame along with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Josh Brolin.

Back in 2017, Scarlett Johansson had spoken about the stigma attached to women in Hollywood, the minute they talk about s*x or enjoying it. She told Cosmopolitan, “When women talk about enjoying s*x, it’s almost forbidden. Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labelled as loose, wild, a sl*t.”

Scarlett Johansson continued, “You have no morals, and you’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo.”

Hats off to Scarlett for using her position to normalize s*x talks by women!

The actress has been amongst the rare ones who’s bared it all for her roles. From stripping into see-through underwear to faking org*sm for a role, she’s literally done it all. Clearly, not just Black Widow but Scarlett Johansson is a superhero in real life too.

