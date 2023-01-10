Chris Evans broke a million hearts after he confirmed his relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. The couple made it Instagram official with a cute story where they could be seen scaring each other off as a part of their 2022 recap. But netizens cannot help but notice the age gap between the two and comparisons with Leonardo DiCaprio were meant to be!

As most know, Chris is 41 while Alba is only 25 years old. The age gap between the duo is 16-long-years but as they say, age is just a number. The duo looks quite happy in their relationship and typically ‘to each its own’ should be the scenario. But it seems netizens cannot help but spark a debate on the same.

Fans knew that Chris Evans had been secretly dating Alba Baptista for a year now. But the couple smartly dodged the paps and refrained from making any public appearances. But his latest Instagram move confirmed that not only were they together but had also been living together. Super cute, isn’t it? But netizens are busy comparing the situation to Leonardo DiCaprio.

As most know, Leonardo DiCaprio is allegedly accused of breaking up with his girlfriends before they turn 25. In a rare scenario, he is reportedly in a relationship with Gigi Hadid who is 27 years old. But as for Chris Evans, netizens claim is a ‘typical’ Hollywood scenario where men enjoy dating younger woman.

A user reacted, “Really 25 years old? So typical for a man in his 40s to date someone in their 20’s.”

Another wrote, “Typical Hollywood dude dating a so much younger woman. It’s cliché.”

“16 years age gap… I mean he was 33 when she was 17… I think is predatory at best,” a comment read.

Another sarcastically wrote, “chris is so lucky! meanwhile alba will be widowed in her 30s…”

“Leonardo DiCaprio incoming,” a viewer wrote.

“Another Leo” a user tweeted.

