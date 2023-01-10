Hollywood actor Pete Davidson has been in the news ever since he broke up with Kim Kardashian. Every now and then, his name has been popping up in the headlines with a new woman. It was Emily Ratajkowski a few days earlier, and now, rumours are rife that Pete is getting spotted with his “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” co-star Chase Sui. Scroll below to get the scoop!

In the last few months of last year, Pete and Emily Ratajkowski have been all over the news. There were also reports stating that Pete is getting quite serious about Emily, but the model wanted to have something casual, which made the actor quite disheartened. And since then, their breakup rumours have been doing rounds on the internet. Now, it seems the actor has finally moved on.

The pictures taken by TMZ are going viral on social media handles. Pete Davidson’s fan pages shared the same images on Instagram where Pete and Chase Sui Wonders can be seen having the best time with each other at a cafe in Brooklyn while waiting for their food. In the photo, the duo can also be seen getting cozy with one another, adding more fuel to their rumoured dating life.

It’s not the first time that Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have been spotted together. It’s been three or four times since last month. A representative of Pete had also told to TMZ that the rumoured couple is simply “great friends”. However, the bond has become much more special ever since Pete parted ways from Emily Ratajkowski.

On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski is going all out in dating. A while back she was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with artist Jack Greer. And also told in her podcast that she’s done dating men who cannot handle a strong woman amidst her breakup rumours with Pete Davidson.

Well, what are your thoughts about Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders’ relationship? Let us know in the comments.

