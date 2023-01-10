Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawsuit gave many news and facts that the world is still trying to Process. Along with the trial, Camille Vasquez emerged to be a star lawyer from the controversial prolonged Hollywood trial. Even after the case came to a conclusion, the fame of Camille Vasquez reached a new level of heights. The American attorney has started a new phase after landing a legal-analyst position and is now working with NBC News.

Camille Vasquez appeared as a contributor Monday on “Today” and discussed the arrest of Bryan Kohberger. During the telecast, she was joined by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie and talked about the suspect in the much-scrutinized stabbing of four University of Idaho students. According to Vasquez, there might be even more damning evidence beyond what has been revealed so far in the police affidavit so far.

The official Twitter account of Today Show posted the video of the show. The post captioned, “@stephgosk and Camille Vasquez share the latest details, discuss the social media impact on the case, and more”.

Students are returning to the University of Idaho for a new semester — with many relieved that a suspect in the killings of their four classmates is in custody.@stephgosk and Camille Vasquez share the latest details, discuss the social media impact on the case, and more. pic.twitter.com/kYjTeKBost — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2023

With Camille Vasquez coming on the TV show, many say she is turning towards Hollywood. However, there is no official confirmation to it, Camille Vasquez is still associated and a partner in the litigation & arbitration practice group at Brown Rudnick and is also co-chair of the firm’s brand & reputation management group.

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard ended with her settling the case with Depp, ending any pursuit of an appeal. However, the bawl around the controversy was all over social media where fans of both celebrities left no chance to damage the other’s reputation.

