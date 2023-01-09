Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown who portrayed one of the central characters in the series ‘Eleven’ rose to popularity at a very age. Known for her acting chops, the actress is one of the most-loved and followed names in Hollywood on and off social media. The Netflix show has surely won millions of hearts with its unique theme and amazing dynamics between the actors. Now in a shocking turn of events, the actress has sparked pregnancy rumours.

The diva has often grabbed headlines owing to some personal reasons. Millie was earlier in the news when she had revealed her marriage pact with co-star-turned-BFF Noah Schnapp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Eleven aka Millie Bobby Brown recently left netizens shocked with her latest Insta post. The social media users were left perplexed when they saw the thumbnail of her latest Insta reel and mistook it for a picture of an ultrasound. While the video was from the tropical trip with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Instagram, her fans thought it was an ultrasound.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “For a second I thought that the thumbnail was an ultrasound of a FETUS… am I alone on this? That scared me fr.” While another said, “Why the hell did I think that she was pregnant.” Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Meanwhile, on the occasion of New Year, Millie Bobby Brown took to Insta to share a couple of photos with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi filled with PDA and wrote a heartfelt caption alongside. She wrote, “endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let’s do it again but better!”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on fans’ reactions to her video? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Henry Cavill’s ‘Superman’ Was Afraid Of Being Called A R*pist Amidst The #MeToo Movement, He Said “A Woman Should Be Chased…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News