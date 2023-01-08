One of the most anticipated projects in the OTT realm at this point is Stranger Things season 5. The show progresses towards the end of the show at this point and the curiosity to know what happens in the final season of the show is evident amongst fans across the globe. The makers are now rapidly working towards going on floors with the new season as soon as possible, because the success of the fourth has definitely motivated them to do so. Making news now is the hiked salaries of the cast including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and others.

Stranger Things that has already released 4 seasons so far is one of the most watched Netflix shows. It is a crown jewel in the kitty of the streaming platform that leaves no stone unturned in making every season a magnum opus in its own way. The season 5 is where the Duffer Brothers now pull off their best moves. Millie and the team has already hinted at many things intriguing already.

But while we read all of that too, there is a new update that the cast has now signed new contracts with Netflix. The new contracts while bringing in new advantages for them have also brought in some revises bucks as they have all got a hike in their salaries for the fifth and final season. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Heroic Hollywood report, Stranger Things cast have now signed new contracts for the season 5. The report claims that the new contract have come with updated salaries. David Harbour and Winona Ryder are expected to make $9.5 Million per head for the fifth season. Meanwhile, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink are making over $7 million. Others including Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke are all taking home $6 Million.

However, there is no update on how much Millie Bobby Brown is earning for Stranger Things season 5. But considering she is the face of the show, the actor is bound to get even more than David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

