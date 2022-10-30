Johnny Depp has been quite a lover boy. He had some really high-profile relationships before getting married to Amber Heard. Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis are some of the actresses that share a cordial bond with him despite their split. But it was Winona Ryder who once left us emotional with her declaration of love for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star.
For the unversed, Winona began dating Johnny even before she was 18. The former couple met on Great Balls of Fire! premiere in June 1989 and began dating within 2 months. It was in July 1990 that they got engaged and their relationship lasted for about 3 years. Both the stars were heartbroken after their unimaginable split and spoke about it in the media.
Winona Ryder in an interview with Elle UK expressed how broken she felt after her split with Johnny Depp. She said, “When I met Johnny, I was pure virgin. He changed that. He was my first everything. My first real kiss. My first real boyfriend. My first fiancé. The first guy I had s*x with. So he’ll always be in my heart. Forever. Kind of funny, that word.”
On another occasion, Johnny Depp took the responsibility for being the reason behind his failed relationship with Winona Ryder. He told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s very hard to have a personal life in this town. My relationship with Winona, it was my mistake to be as open as we were. But I thought if we were honest it would destroy that curiosity monster. Instead, it fed it, gave people license to feel they were part of it.”
On the professional front, Johnny and Winona co-starred in the renowned film, Edward Scissorhands.
Winona Ryder has been in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay since 2011. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is reportedly dating his former lawyer Joelle Rich, years after his controversial split with Amber Heard.
