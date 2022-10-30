Johnny Depp has been quite a lover boy. He had some really high-profile relationships before getting married to Amber Heard. Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis are some of the actresses that share a cordial bond with him despite their split. But it was Winona Ryder who once left us emotional with her declaration of love for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star.

For the unversed, Winona began dating Johnny even before she was 18. The former couple met on Great Balls of Fire! premiere in June 1989 and began dating within 2 months. It was in July 1990 that they got engaged and their relationship lasted for about 3 years. Both the stars were heartbroken after their unimaginable split and spoke about it in the media.

Winona Ryder in an interview with Elle UK expressed how broken she felt after her split with Johnny Depp. She said, “When I met Johnny, I was pure virgin. He changed that. He was my first everything. My first real kiss. My first real boyfriend. My first fiancé. The first guy I had s*x with. So he’ll always be in my heart. Forever. Kind of funny, that word.”