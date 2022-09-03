Supermodel Kate Moss insists her make-up routine is “not very high maintenance.”

The 48-year-old supermodel keeps her day-to-day make-up natural and “basic” unless she’s getting dolled up for a night out, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’d have to say I’m not very high maintenance when it comes to doing my own makeup. If I go out on a night … I’ll put more on obviously, do an eye. During the day, I keep it pretty basic,” Kate Moss said.

The catwalk beauty also said that she has been doing yoga and meditation to keep her “grounded and balanced.”

Kate Moss told Vogue in a Beauty Secrets video, “I’ve been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier an all of this stuff that can make you feel more grounded and balanced.”

Moss said that her daughter Lila – also a model – is always telling her off for not wearing sun protection. “My daughter tells me off all the time. I do know it’s important.”

Kate Moss – who has 19-year-old daughter Lila with former partner Jefferson Hack – loves to retreat to her garden when she’s feeling tired.

She explained: “I come here and lie on the grass and burn frankincense. I listen to music and have a moment of peace. It’s so peaceful. This is where I come to get grounded.”

