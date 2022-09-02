Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, is one of the most well-known American pop stars. She established her status as a s*x symbol in the music industry with her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad. While she is one of the most loved pop stars, not for Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen.

Back in 2014, both stars made headlines after the singer allegedly refused to meet the Anger Management star’s fiancée Brett Rossi during a chance encounter at a birthday dinner. This did not go down well with Sheen as he took to Twitter and went on a rant.

Charlie Sheen wrote, “So, I took my gal out to dinner last night with her best friends for her Bday. we heard Rihanna was present as well. I sent a request over to her table to introduce my fiancé Scotty to her, as she is a huge fan (personally I couldn’t pick her out of a line-up at gunpoint). Well, the word we received back was that there were too many paps outside and it just wasn’t possible at this time.”

Two and a Half Men star did not stop there. He then added, “At this time? AT THIS TIME?? lemme guess, we’re to reschedule another random 11 million to 1 encounter with her some other night…? no biggie for me; it would have been 84 interminable seconds of chugging Draino and “please kill me now” that I’d never get back. My Gal, however, was NOT OK with it. Nice impression you left behind, Bday or not. Sorry, we’re not KOOL enough to warrant a blessing from the Princess. (or in this case the Village idiot)”

Charlie Sheen then also gave a lengthy lecture on common courtesy and took a dig at Rihanna’s latest hairstyle. He wrote, “you see THIS is the reason that I ALWAYS take the time. THIS is why I’m in this thing for 31 awesome years. Good will and common courtesy, carefully established over time to exist radically in concert with a code of gratitude! I guess ‘Talk That Talk’ was just a big ol lie from a big ol liar.”

“Oh and Rihanna, Halloween isn’t for a while. but good on you for testing out your costume in public. it’s close; a more muted pink might be the answer, as in: none.” He also suggested a tip for the pop star that if she doesn’t want to be bothered then she shouldn’t leave the house.

However, RiRi maintained her poise and seemingly responded to the backlash later, posting two cryptic tweets. She wrote “Goooorrrrrrlllllll……” and followed up with another tweet, “If that old queen don’t get ha diapers out of a bunch…” Take a look at it below:

If that old queen don't get ha diapers out of a bunch… — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 22, 2014

