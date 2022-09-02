Sylvester Stallone is one of the most iconic actors in the Hollywood industry and has entertained the audience for many years. Making a huge name for himself with the Rocky franchise, the actor enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. But did you know the actor had also starred in a soft p*rn movie? Check out the details.

Stallone entered the film industry back in the 1970s with the movie The Party at Kitty and Stud’s, which is an adult movie directed by Morton Lewis.

It was during an interview with Playboy, back in 1970 when Sylvester Stallone had opened up about his views on the soft p*rn movies. The actor had claimed that he was in a very tough spot during the time, where he could not even afford a day’s meal. The actor claimed that it was a do-or-die situation for him, claiming that he had found himself homeless for several days.

Talking more about the movie Sylvester Stallone also said that he was paid $200 for the movie. He said, “It was either do that movie or rob someone because I was at the end—at the very end—of my rope. Instead of doing something desperate, I worked two days for $200 and got myself out of the bus station”. The actor also called the film “horrendous” and commented, “By today’s standards, the movie would almost qualify for a PG rating”.

Talking about the movie, The Party at Kitty and Stud’s revolved around the s*x life of a young New York City woman, Kitty, and her boyfriend, Stud. The duo has interesting chemistry which also brings to light sadomasochism, showing Stud whipping Kitty with a belt. The movie also shows a party hosted by Stud in his apartment which later turns into group s*x, with Stud bringing in all the women.

