Over the years, we have seen many actors and actresses undergo facial changes, whether due to natural aging, the use of Botox, or cosmetic surgeries. British actress Emily Blunt was once allegedly accused of changing her appearance via Botox. Social media went rife with speculations of her having undergone subtle cosmetic surgery.

This suspicion stemmed from how different Blunt looked at the UK premiere of her movie, Oppenheimer. Netizens were quick enough to spot the changes. Some even commented on how The Devil Wears Prada actress looked like the pop star Madonna. However, the actress has always opposed getting any cosmetic surgery. So, what’s the actual truth behind the rumor?

Has Emily Blunt Changed Her Appearance Via Cosmetic Surgery?

A YouTuber named Lorry Hill once analyzed Emily Blunt’s features in her YouTube video and shared the differences she noticed in the actress’ face over the years. She started by appreciating her natural beauty and continued to explain that the Quiet Place actress has allegedly undergone rhinoplasty. The YouTuber said, “Emily starts out with a strong nose, and there are a few early photos of it where you can definitely notice her nose is more on the stronger and wider.”

Hill further noted that Blunt’s nose “was clearly made smaller starting at her nose bridge. I see that it’s been made narrower and her nose tip has been made smaller and less prominent.” She continued, “Take a look at Emily’s nostrils. They used to have a flare to them that is now diminished.”

The YouTuber further stated the other possible procedures that the actress may have had done to her face and said, “Between 2009 and 2011, I see a large change to Emily’s appearance. The first is to her cheeks. I see much larger cheeks that take up more of Emily’s petite face.”

Hill further pointed out that the Oppenheimer star featured a more sunken look that may seem like she had done ‘fat drafting’ to her cheeks, “It looks like the fat was also added to her upper eyelids as well as her temples.” She further noted that Blunt had prominent forehead lines in the 2010s, which disappeared with time, hinting at her suspicion of using Botox on her face.

What Did Emily Blunt Say About Using Cosmetic Procedures?

Emily Blunt has always been against using injectables on her face. In an interview with Women & Health in 2019, the actress shared that she doesn’t believe in plastic surgeries and “loves imperfection”. She further continued, “I appreciate that every line on someone’s face bears a story, and is the result of experience.”

Blunt then shared that she believes in “taking care of your skin and your general health. Women who spend too much time trying to look perfect lose some of the magic about them.”

