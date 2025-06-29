Between the 1980s and early 2000s, Hollywood rarely witnessed a pairing as commercially bulletproof as Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg. Cruise led a string of box office winners across genres, from jet-fueled dramas like Top Gun and Rain Man to espionage thrillers like Mission: Impossible. Spielberg restructured the modern moviegoing calendar, helming grand spectacles like Jaws while simultaneously excelling at smaller, emotional projects.

While each left an unmistakable impact on the global film market during their years of working in parallel, Cruise and Spielberg finally joined forces at the start of the millennium. One such collaboration, War of the Worlds, delivered a thought-provoking actualization right from the pages of H.G. Wells.

What Happens in War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds’ plot is a quintessential amalgamation of Cruise’s gritty adventures and Spielberg’s affection for alien-based stories. The adaptation delivers a stripped-down look at a world torn open from the skies, progressing through the chaos witnessed by a divorced dockworker and his two children.

Everyday life shatters as a series of electromagnetic pulses mark the arrival of unknown machines that emerge from underground and annihilate cities with heat rays. As people flee en masse, the screenplay tightens its scope to highlight one family’s desperate trek across fractured neighborhoods, wide highways, and collapsed social order.

Steven Spielberg’s alien action epic War of the Worlds starring Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning was released 20 years ago today! pic.twitter.com/1rE95pb9Ww — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 29, 2025

Who Else Features in War of the Worlds

Tom Cruise portrays Ray Ferrier, an original character who carries the weight of a central role that mirrors the arc of Edge of Tomorrow, leaning into panic and parental instinct rather than guns and precision, and growing from a self-absorbed father to a man pushing through terror for his children. A young Dakota Fanning delivers one of her most memorable child performances as Cruise’s on-screen daughter Rachel.

The cast also features mainstream actors like Channing Tatum, David Harbour, Amy Ryan, and Justin Chatwin in supporting roles. The Shawshank Redemption icon Tim Robbins shows up in one of the film’s most astonishing characters, while his Shashank co-star Morgan Freeman carries the voiceover that bookends the story.

Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg work on a shot behind the scenes on War of the Worlds (2005). pic.twitter.com/0Xs4dKGxCw — ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇᴀʀᴅᴇᴅ ᴛʀɪᴏ (@thebeardedtrio) January 21, 2025

War of the World’s Was a Box Office And Critical Success

In a summer filled with fantasy sequels, War of the Worlds managed to dominate ticket sales. Box Office Mojo recorded a $603.9 million global total, securing it among the year’s biggest earners, and Cruise’s most successful film at the time.

Over at Rotten Tomatoes, its critical reception stands at a certified fresh score of 76%. War of the Worlds arrived during the tipping point in Cruise’s career, where public controversies began trailing his releases, though the film’s scale and immediacy stood strong.

Where to Stream War of the Worlds

In India, War of the Worlds can be rented digitally through Apple TV and Prime Video at ₹149/ and ₹99/ respectively. It is also available for free streaming on Paramount+ in select markets.

Watch the Trailer of War of the Worlds here:

