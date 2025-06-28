While breakups are normal, only a few get back together after their split. At this very moment, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reported to be back together after they split last year. Now, another couple has joined the list: Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson.

The two started dating back in 2023 but were later said to have separated. The actor and the aristocrat have now been seen together again, and their date has sparked romance rumors once again. Here’s what we know about the same and what sources have shared about their recent romantic date.

Is Sophie Turner Back With Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Months After Split?

According to The US Sun, Sophie and Peregrine were spotted cosying up in the VIP area in Glastonbury. Per reports, the two got back together a few weeks ago after splitting earlier this year. Their reconnection led to them at the Millers Bar backstage, where they were spotted hugging and kissing.

“Sophie and Peregrine were very affectionate with each other. Whatever lovers’ tiff they had, it’s clearly all in the past now because they looked mad for each other. He was being very sweet and ordered the drinks and carried them for her.” an onlooker told the portal about what they witnessed there.

The Game of Thrones star and the British heir were last spotted in March this year, after which reports flooded social media claiming they had broken up. Their recent public appearance has confirmed they are back together and are open about it. The two first began dating somewhere in late 2023.

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Previous Relationships

The break up reports claimed their relationship was great but had run its course. The rumors also stated that Sophie was focusing on her career and her two daughters. Their romance came after Sophie divorced Joe Jonas. The divorce was filed in September 2022, and the two share the daughters.

As for Peregrine, he is the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray and was dating King Charles’ goddaughter, Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, before his romance with Sophie. Things between Sophie and Joe got ugly when they made accusations against one another, but have since cooled off.

With this public appearance, fans are happy to see the actress back with Peregrine. They had noted that she had unfollowed him on Instagram when the breakup reports were floating around. Now she has followed him on the platform again, and their date is yet another witness to their happy reunion.

