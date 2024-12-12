From getting married twice to reaffirm their romance to being embroiled in a legal battle, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship went through a rollercoaster of its own. The former couple, who share two daughters, may have divorced and moved on, but that doesn’t mean they have forgotten.

The bitterness between the two reportedly still remains. Jonas allegedly continues to hold a grudge against his former wife. Despite their decision to remain civil for the sake of their kids, things between the singer and the actress continue to remain uncomfortable. Here’s what we know about it.

Does Joe Jonas Still Hold A Grudge Against Ex-Wife Sophie Turner?

According to a Life & Style report, Jonas and Turner might not want to meet or interact with one another anymore, their social networks overlap, they have familiar friends, and most importantly they have two daughters. The Game of Thrones star is also dating Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. Turner is happy with her boyfriend, who is a British aristocrat and heir of a Viscount.

A source told the portal that Perry is very protective, and “if Joe’s not smart about this he could wind up in a fight he’d probably lose.” They alleged that this is the reason why Jonas has been trying to act more cordially with her and “has stopped trash talking her.” Despite this he is still holding grudges.

The insider claimed that his attempts to remain civil do not mean that he has forgiven her. “He’s still holding a huge grudge and so is she,” the report alleged. As per the source, the former couple asks the nannies to pick up and dropofff the kids. Despite that, there are a few times Jonas and Turner come face to face “and it’s beyond uncomfortable.”

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Relationship Timeline

For the unversed, Jonas and Turner met through mutual friends and were first linked together back in 2016. A year later, they made their relationship official by posting on Instagram. They soon got engaged and in May 2019, the two tied the knot in Las Vegas. A month later, the duo held a second ceremony in France where they properly celebrated their happy union.

In July 2020, the 28-year-old gave birth to Willa, her first daughter. Two years later, in July 2022, she gave birth to their second daughter, whose name they haven’t officially revealed yet. Meanwhile, things turned sour between them soon after. In September 2023, the 35-year-old filed for divorce from the actress, shocking fans and the rest of the Internet.

According to the official documents, their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Turner later revealed that while the two of them had a beautiful relationship, it was also hard. Jonas is reportedly single at the moment while Turner is happy with Pearson, who she met soon after the split. They have been dating since November 2023 and seem quite content together.

