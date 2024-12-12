At just 22, Kate Winslet was thrust into the spotlight after starring in James Cameron’s blockbuster, which catapulted her career. But with the fame came harsh judgment about her appearance. Despite already having roles in films like Sense and Sensibility and Hamlet, Titanic skyrocketed Winslet into superstardom, earning eleven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Still, the pressure of public scrutiny took its toll, and Winslet’s now reflecting on how it affected her.

Kate Winslet Address Body Shaming After Titanic

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Kate Winslet opened up about the body-shaming she faced after Titanic. She recalled when a journalist cruelly commented on her appearance, saying she looked “melted and poured” in her red carpet dress.

Furthermore, Winslet called such comments “absolutely appalling” but admitted that this type of negativity was a regular part of her experience during her rise to fame. She even shared that someone told her she’d have to “settle for the fat girl parts.”

Winslet said, “I let them have it. I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment. It was a great moment because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those who were subjected to that harassment. It was horrific; it was awful. [An acting teacher once told me] ‘Now, listen, Kate. I’m telling you, darling, if you’re going to look like this, you’ll have to settle for the fat girl parts.’ I was never even fat. It made me think, ‘I’ll just show you quietly.”

Kate Winslet’s Body-Shaming Struggle in Hollywood

Honestly, Kate Winslet’s experience with body-shaming back in her Titanic days sheds light on how far Hollywood still has to go in respecting female actors. Of course, it’s wild that someone so iconic was still targeted for her looks. In her interview, Winslet gets emotional while addressing these comments, which shows that she’s still stuck all these years later. It’s wild to think that things like this were once the norm on set, and while we’re making some progress, there’s still a lot to be done, especially regarding how actors, particularly women, are treated on and off the screen.

