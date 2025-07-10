Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, is in the final stage of its theatrical run. Initially, it performed really well, but afterwards, it dropped more than expected, and the momentum went missing. Since it was mounted on a huge budget of over 100 crores, a solid score was required on the board, but now, the film is heading for an underwhelming lifetime collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 20!

With 14.75 crores, the crime drama registered the biggest opening for Dhanush, surpassing Raayan (13.70 crores), and exceeded expectations. Considering positive reviews and word-of-mouth, the film was expected to do well for at least 2-3 weeks, but it didn’t happen. Also, it was expected to score a debut century for the actor, but as of now, the 100 crore mark (net) is out of reach.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

As per the latest update, Kuberaa earned 22 lakh on its third Wednesday, day 20. With this, the overall collection at the Indian box office stands at 87.44 crore net. From here, it won’t reach 100 crores and will wrap up the run below 92 crores. However, in gross collection, the film has passed a significant milestone.

Crosses a major milestone in gross collection

Adjusting for GST, the gross collection of Kuberaa stands at 103.17 crores. As we can see, the film will miss the century in the net collection but has managed to cross the 100 crore milestone in gross collection. It’s a good achievement, but still, the overall collection is underwhelming.

More about the film

Kuberaa is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. The film was theatrically released on June 20, 2025. It’s said to be the most expensive film of Dhanush to date with a reported budget of 120 crores.

Box office summary:

India net collection – 87.44 crores

India gross collection – 103.17 crores

Budget – 120 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas, Allu Arjun & Yash Are True Pan-India Superstars – Decoding Their Number Game & Upcoming Potential Mega Hits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News