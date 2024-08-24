Raayan, featuring Dhanush in the titular role, has ended its theatrical journey by grabbing the honor of being the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 among the Tamil films released so far. It comfortably crossed the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office and slowed down miserably. And now, as it has premiered on OTT, it’s practically out of theatres. Keep reading to know about the collection it made in India and overseas!

The Kollywood revenge drama marked the actor’s second directorial venture. Upon its release on July 26, the film received mixed to decent reviews from critics. Among audiences, the reports were mixed about the first half, but the second half received a big thumbs up. As a result, the film worked well with the audience and turned out to be the biggest grosser in Dhanush’s career.

As per the final collection update, Raayan raked in 94.85 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 111.92 crores. In overseas, too, the film performed well and did a business of 44 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Dhanush starrer ended its worldwide box office journey at 155.92 crores gross.

With 155.92 crores gross, Raayan is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, staying ahead of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (150.94 crores gross). Even in India, it’s the highest-grossing Kollywood film in terms of net collection, staying ahead of Indian 2‘s 83 crores net.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of 90 crores, so it emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office, with a domestic collection of 94.85 crores. Meanwhile, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video yesterday in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Indra Re-Release Box Office (Worldwide): Chiranjeevi’s Cult Classic Takes An Excellent Start But Remains Almost 45% Lower Than Mahesh Babu’s Murari 4K

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News